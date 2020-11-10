First National Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 742.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,683,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,487,000 after buying an additional 3,246,204 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,159,000 after buying an additional 2,332,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,900,000 after buying an additional 1,868,940 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.65.

NYSE:EMR opened at $76.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.82. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.80%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

