First National Trust Co Purchases 196 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 2.8% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. CSFB raised their target price on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.39.

BA opened at $179.36 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $375.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.25 billion, a PE ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.74.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.