First National Trust Co Purchases 8,542 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

First National Trust Co grew its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,833,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PPL by 1.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in PPL by 20.8% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 51,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.50 to $29.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

PPL stock opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

