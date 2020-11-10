First National Trust Co Purchases 938 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

First National Trust Co increased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 298.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 11,525.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

NYSE MTB opened at $123.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.19. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.73.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.