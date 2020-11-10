First National Trust Co Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 21.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 566.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Accenture by 47.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN stock opened at $240.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.86 and a 200 day moving average of $216.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $248.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.58.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $249,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $1,922,723.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,485 shares of company stock valued at $10,350,464 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

