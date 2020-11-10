First National Trust Co Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 544 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,133,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $236,000. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,786.86.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162 shares of company stock worth $245,920. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $1,763.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,553.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,488.96. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,818.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1,192.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

