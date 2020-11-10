First National Trust Co Raises Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $127.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.69. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

