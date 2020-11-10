First National Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First National Trust Co lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Compass Point raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.14 billion, a PE ratio of 65.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

