First National Trust Co Reduces Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in General Dynamics by 7,755.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 675,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,975,000 after acquiring an additional 667,000 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,023,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,205,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 466,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,746,000 after buying an additional 259,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GD stock opened at $147.13 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

