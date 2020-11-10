First National Trust Co Sells 100 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First National Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 64.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $288.59 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $303.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.35 and its 200-day moving average is $259.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

