First National Trust Co Sells 100 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of PH stock opened at $252.79 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $269.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.07. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.06, for a total transaction of $1,039,945.86. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $266,647.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,333.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,225 shares of company stock worth $6,026,196 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.40.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.