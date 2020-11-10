First National Trust Co Sells 138 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,480,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 100,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,183,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,754,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $324.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $340.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

