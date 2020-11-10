First National Trust Co Sells 32,656 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,656 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,878,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,265,287,000 after acquiring an additional 348,798 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 306.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,570,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,937 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,517,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,291,000 after purchasing an additional 910,332 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,188,000 after buying an additional 141,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 96.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,923,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,939,000 after buying an additional 1,438,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.23.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

