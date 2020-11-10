First National Trust Co Sells 4,524 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,741 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $186.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Truist decreased their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

