First National Trust Co Sells 457 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First National Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $71.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.63. The company has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $75.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. 140166 lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.48.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

