First National Trust Co Sells 609 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3,542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on HAS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist lifted their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $609,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,976,026. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $85.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.16.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.