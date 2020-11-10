First National Trust Co Sells 622 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1,658.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after buying an additional 1,420,920 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,561,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,233 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Southern by 81.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,259,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,284,000 after acquiring an additional 567,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Southern by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,342,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,731,000 after acquiring an additional 533,328 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Southern stock opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.11.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

In other news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,040. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.