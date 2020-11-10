First National Trust Co Sells 6,969 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First National Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,969 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 553,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,758,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS opened at $89.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.37. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

