First National Trust Co Sells 734 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

First National Trust Co cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 439.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV opened at $66.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.09 and a 200 day moving average of $62.43. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.