First National Trust Co Sells 75 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First National Trust Co lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Shares of ITW opened at $213.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.91 and a 200 day moving average of $183.96. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $224.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

