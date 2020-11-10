First National Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First National Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK stock opened at $95.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.48 and a 200 day moving average of $85.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.53.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

