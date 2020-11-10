First National Trust Co Trims Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 40.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,048,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,710 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,433,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,325 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 929.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 646,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $352,017,000 after purchasing an additional 584,108 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $861,421,000 after purchasing an additional 577,342 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $666.02 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $692.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $605.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $562.88. The stock has a market cap of $101.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14.
Several research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.42.
In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
