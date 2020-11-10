First National Trust Co Trims Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 40.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,048,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,710 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,433,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,325 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 929.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 646,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $352,017,000 after purchasing an additional 584,108 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $861,421,000 after purchasing an additional 577,342 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $666.02 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $692.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $605.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $562.88. The stock has a market cap of $101.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.42.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

