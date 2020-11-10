First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 31.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 710,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,159 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $39,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 62,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 203,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 24,525 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.96 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st.

