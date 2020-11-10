FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in FirstEnergy by 141.3% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 54.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 31.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 343.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 29.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.72.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.62.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

