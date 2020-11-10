Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Flowserve from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.20.

NYSE FLS opened at $32.15 on Monday. Flowserve has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $51.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average of $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $924.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.42 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 835.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 593,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,574,000 after buying an additional 530,403 shares in the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the second quarter worth approximately $13,416,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Flowserve by 157.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after buying an additional 395,572 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,967,000 after buying an additional 215,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Flowserve by 42.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 687,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,769,000 after buying an additional 204,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

