Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Shares Down 20.5%

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) dropped 20.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $6.01. Approximately 7,212,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 3,218,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

FLDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The company has a market cap of $428.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 48.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter worth $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the third quarter worth $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluidigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

