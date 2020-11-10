FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.90-2.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.463-20.463 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FUJIFILM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of FUJIFILM stock opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. FUJIFILM has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.16.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%. On average, analysts expect that FUJIFILM will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its photo and electronic imaging solutions include color films and others, such as color negative films, single-use cameras, color reversal films, and instant films; color paper and chemicals comprising photographic paper for color prints, inkjet papers, and photofinishing chemicals; photofinishing equipment consisting of film processors/printing equipment, digital minilabs/inkjet-system dry minilabs, and thermal photo printers; digital cameras and camera accessories; and TV camera/cine, and security lenses, as well as film processing and photo printing services.

