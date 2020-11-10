Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) versus BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF) Critical Analysis

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) and BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gladstone Capital and BlackRock MuniVest Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackRock MuniVest Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. BlackRock MuniVest Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Gladstone Capital pays out 92.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BlackRock MuniVest Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gladstone Capital and BlackRock MuniVest Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital $50.03 million 4.78 $19.87 million $0.84 9.12 BlackRock MuniVest Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gladstone Capital has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniVest Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Capital and BlackRock MuniVest Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital -13.99% 10.76% 5.88% BlackRock MuniVest Fund N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats BlackRock MuniVest Fund on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants. It operates as a business development company. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States. It invests in companies engaged in the business services, light and specialty manufacturing, niche industrial products and services, specialty consumer products and services, energy services, transportation and logistics, healthcare and education services, specialty chemicals, media and communications and aerospace and defense. The fund seeks to invest between $7 million and $30 million in companies that have between $20 million and $150 million in sales and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to acquire minority stakes. It seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisitions by other industry participants or financial buyers, initial public offerings of common stock, or other capital market transactions.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes. The fund seeks to invest in securities with maturities of more than ten years. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. was formed on September 29, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.