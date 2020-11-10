Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (GBAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (NYSE:GBAB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of GBAB stock opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

