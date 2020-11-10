Harfst & Associates Inc. Purchases 2,631 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 395.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,297 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.6% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,688 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Tesla by 657.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,060,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $454,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 259.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,314,069 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $577,454,000 after purchasing an additional 948,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Tesla by 381.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 487,480 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $209,134,000 after acquiring an additional 386,188 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total value of $4,999,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,857. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total value of $419,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,011,831.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,264 shares of company stock worth $56,890,119 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $421.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,097.03, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.42 and a fifty-two week high of $502.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $339.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $578.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.31.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

