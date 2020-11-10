Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 472 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Harfst & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,875 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.5% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Visa by 251.6% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Visa by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Visa by 4.1% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 5.3% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 56,805 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.10.

Visa stock opened at $212.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.99. The firm has a market cap of $413.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

