Head-To-Head Contrast: SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) & Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) and Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SunLink Health Systems and Universal Health Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunLink Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Health Services 1 3 8 0 2.58

Universal Health Services has a consensus target price of $132.82, indicating a potential upside of 1.78%. Given Universal Health Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Health Services is more favorable than SunLink Health Systems.

Profitability

This table compares SunLink Health Systems and Universal Health Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunLink Health Systems -2.38% -3.18% -1.86% Universal Health Services 6.53% 14.75% 6.99%

Risk & Volatility

SunLink Health Systems has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Services has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.3% of SunLink Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Universal Health Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.5% of SunLink Health Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Universal Health Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SunLink Health Systems and Universal Health Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunLink Health Systems $47.81 million 0.19 -$1.14 million N/A N/A Universal Health Services $11.38 billion 0.97 $814.85 million $9.99 13.06

Universal Health Services has higher revenue and earnings than SunLink Health Systems.

Summary

Universal Health Services beats SunLink Health Systems on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services. This segment also owns unimproved lands. The Pharmacy segment offers institutional and non-institutional pharmacy services; and durable medical equipment products and services, which consist of the sale and rental of products for institutional clients or to patients in institutional settings and patient-administered home care, as well as retail pharmacy products and services. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and/or operated 354 inpatient facilities, and 42 outpatient and other facilities located in 37 states, Washington, D.C., the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. Universal Health Services, Inc. founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

