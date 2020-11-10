Head to Head Contrast: Superconductor Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCON) & PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Superconductor Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCON) and PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Superconductor Technologies has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCTEL has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Superconductor Technologies and PCTEL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superconductor Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A PCTEL 0 0 1 0 3.00

PCTEL has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 79.26%. Given PCTEL’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PCTEL is more favorable than Superconductor Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Superconductor Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of PCTEL shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Superconductor Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of PCTEL shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Superconductor Technologies and PCTEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superconductor Technologies N/A -378.67% -247.89% PCTEL 4.33% 5.86% 4.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Superconductor Technologies and PCTEL’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superconductor Technologies $550,000.00 5.10 -$9.23 million N/A N/A PCTEL $90.62 million 1.06 $3.75 million $0.29 17.79

PCTEL has higher revenue and earnings than Superconductor Technologies.

Summary

PCTEL beats Superconductor Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Superconductor Technologies Company Profile

Superconductor Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is also involved in developing conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things. It also offers radio frequency test and measurement tools that enhance the performance of wireless networks. The company serves public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, wireless equipment distributors, and value added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturers. PCTEL, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.

