Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hill-Rom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.29.

HRC stock opened at $94.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. Hill-Rom has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $705.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $502,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,550.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Hill-Rom by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

