Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,551 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Guggenheim raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.81. The company has a market capitalization of $257.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.98, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

