Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Purchases 3,573 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,127 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658,276 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,351,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,838,000 after purchasing an additional 107,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,778,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,113,000 after purchasing an additional 199,575 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $201.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

