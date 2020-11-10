Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Purchases New Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 625.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

