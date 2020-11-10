Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Hostess Brands reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $81,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,297,897 shares of company stock valued at $17,245,980 over the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 614.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 88,496 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,765,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

