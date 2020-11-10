Hotaling Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,613 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 2.8% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock opened at $278.77 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.01.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $471,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,507 shares of company stock valued at $13,581,812 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Cfra downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.