Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) Given a C$32.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on H. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. CSFB set a C$28.00 target price on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.38.
Shares of TSE:H opened at C$29.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.20. Hydro One Limited has a twelve month low of C$20.25 and a twelve month high of C$30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion and a PE ratio of 10.01.
About Hydro One Limited (H.TO)
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.
Read More: Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Limited (H.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.