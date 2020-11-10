Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) Given a C$32.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on H. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. CSFB set a C$28.00 target price on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.38.

Shares of TSE:H opened at C$29.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.20. Hydro One Limited has a twelve month low of C$20.25 and a twelve month high of C$30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion and a PE ratio of 10.01.

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Hydro One Limited will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hydro One Limited (H.TO)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

