Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report published on Monday, AR Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hydro One Limited (H.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hydro One Limited (H.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.38.

Shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) stock opened at C$29.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.20. Hydro One Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$20.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.25.

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hydro One Limited will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

