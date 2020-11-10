Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report published on Monday, AR Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hydro One Limited (H.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hydro One Limited (H.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.38.
Shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) stock opened at C$29.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.20. Hydro One Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$20.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.25.
Hydro One Limited (H.TO) Company Profile
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.
Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Limited (H.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.