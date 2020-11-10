Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$32.00

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. CSFB set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.38.

Shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) stock opened at C$29.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.20. Hydro One Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$20.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.25.

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hydro One Limited will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

