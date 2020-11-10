Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$32.00

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. CSFB set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.38.
Shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) stock opened at C$29.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.20. Hydro One Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$20.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.25.
Hydro One Limited (H.TO) Company Profile
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.
See Also: Short Selling
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Limited (H.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.