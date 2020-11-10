IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at TD Securities

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IGM. Scotiabank lifted their price target on IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

IGM opened at C$33.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.33. IGM Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of C$20.96 and a 1 year high of C$40.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO)’s payout ratio is 72.60%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

