Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 2,626 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 393.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Truist raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

