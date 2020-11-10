Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,680 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STOR. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STOR shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.96. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

In other STORE Capital news, CFO Catherine F. Long acquired 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,910.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 266,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,058.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

