Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 87.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,426 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.06% of Chimera Investment worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIM. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 14,215.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 414.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

CIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

CIM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.44. 18,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,201,191. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.71%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

