Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 177,862 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 483,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,862 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.0% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $62,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 212.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 844.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

T opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $29.43. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

