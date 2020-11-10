Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 3,444 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 121.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,274 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $344.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.33.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 16,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.79, for a total transaction of $5,369,798.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,105,776.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,136.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $360.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $330.14 and its 200 day moving average is $306.05. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $377.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

