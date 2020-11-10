Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 468 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,775,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,491,896,000 after buying an additional 1,929,802 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $628,350,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,400,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,098,000 after buying an additional 741,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,271,000 after buying an additional 585,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Bank of America upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.13.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,337 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,522 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $489.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.