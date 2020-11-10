Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 676 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 135.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 293.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,687.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock opened at $98.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $107.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.83.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.